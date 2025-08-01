These Members of the Seattle Mariners Have Real Pressure on Them For Rest of 2025
The Seattle Mariners are trying to secure a playoff berth for the first time since 2022 this season, and they enter play on Friday in sole possession of the third and final wild card spot in the American League.
Though the M's have have one of the easiest remaining schedules in baseball, per Tankathon, it won't be an easy task to clinch baseball in October, and if the M's are going to do it, they'll need some level of contributions from the following players.
Logan Gilbert, starting pitcher
Simply put, the Mariners won't do what they are capable of this season if Gilbert isn't helping lead the rotation. His strikeout numbers are huge (105 in 72.1 innings), but his efficiency has not been. He spent more than a month on the injured list and has just two quality starts this season. His overall 3.36 ERA is solid, but he's had hiccups in the fifth and sixth innings of several starts since returning from injury.
The M's need more from him in order to secure victories, obviously, but also to save the bullpen. He needs to be more of an answer than a question over the final 52 games.
Bryce Miller, starting pitcher
At this point, it doesn't feel like the Mariners have a tenable situation with Logan Evans in the fifth starter's role. He's done his best to provide innings in that spot, and his start against the Nationals will remain one of the best starts of the season, but he's getting hit around too hard - and too often - to stay in the rotation long-term. Enter Miller, who has been on the injured list twice this season and should be in line for a return before the end of August.
If the M's are going to make the playoffs, they'll need the guy who went 12-8 with a 2.94 ERA last season.
Gregory Santos/Troy Taylor
The Mariners were unable to add another bullpen at the trade deadline on Thursday and then saw Trent Thornton suffer a serious injury that same night. Jackson Kowar and Tayler Saucedo are the likely next men up in the bullpen, and maybe they can bring back the recently DFA'd Collin Snider, but if more pieces go down, the options in the minor leagues are slim.
Taylor burst onto the scene last year, pitching to a 3.72 ERA in 21 games, but he has a 12.15 ERA in eight this year. He was injured in spring training and has never looked quite right, and he also has an ERA of 6.60 at Triple-A Tacoma.
Santos is currently out with knee surgery and likely won't be back until later this month. Acquired before 2024 to be a big part of the bullpen, he's spent much of the last two years injured and he has failed to strike out a single batter in seven innings this season.
The M's can't afford to count on him, but if injuries mount up, he'll need to be the guy they thought they acquired when his number is called.
