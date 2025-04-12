Todd Raleigh, Cal Raleigh's Father, Weighs in on His Son's Place in Seattle Mariners History
On Friday night, Seattle Mariners' catcher Cal Raleigh smacked a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning which led the M's to a 5-3 win over the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park.
The Mariners are now 6-8 on the season. For Raleigh, the home run had historic meaning: It gave him 96 career homers, which is the most ever by a Mariners' catcher. It surpassese the 95 from Mike Zunino.
Earlier this week, we caught up with Cal's father, Todd Raleigh, on the "Refuse to Lose" podcast. He spoke with us about the pursuit of that record and Cal's place in team history.
"It's hard to even think about sometimes in context. Like when he broke Piazza's record (for most homers as a catcher through first four seasons in the big leagues) or some of these things, it just doesn't seem possible. They've been playing a long time. A lot of catchers come up and some of that stuff doesn't seem real. Sometimes I can't believe this is happening. I thought he'd be a good player, I knew he'd do good things, I knew he'd play hard, etc, but some of this stuff, especially in that ballpark, to do what he's done, if he was Cincy he would have broken it a year and a half ago...I don't know if it's sunk into any of us, him included..."
The Mariners will play the Rangers again on Saturday night with first pitch at 6:40 p.m. PT. Bryan Woo pitches against Kumar Rocker.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," where he discusses more about the win over the Astros and what this could mean for Julio Rodriguez. Furthermore, he talks about where the roster should go after injuries to Ryan Bliss and Victor Robles. We also have an exclusive chat with Cal Raleigh's father, Todd, about Cal's contract extension and we talk with Dr. Michael Fu, an orthopedic surgeon and shoulder expert, on what's up for Victor Robles. CLICK HERE:
JR AT AUGUSTA: Ken Griffey Jr., arguably the greatest player in M's history, is serving as a credentialed photographer for the Masters at Augusta National. CLICK HERE:
SNOW DELETES APOLOGY: After tweeting an insensitive comment about Victor Robles after his injury on Sunday and then deleting it, former Giants first baseman JT Snow apologized, and then deleted that too. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.