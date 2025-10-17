Toronto Evens Up ALCS with Another Win in Seattle
For the second game in a row, the Toronto Blue Jays have proven that they were not going to be pushed around by the Seattle Mariners. After losing the first two games at home in the American League Championship Series, the Jays have soared back into this showdown. They flexed their offensive might once again on Thursday, defeating the M's, 8-2.
Toronto got an old-school performance from grizzled veteran Max Scherzer, who went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs and striking out five. The 41-year-old would get the victory, as the Blue Jays scored early and often in support of their senior starter.
"He's a [future] Hall of Famer for a reason, Toronto manager John Schneider remarked. "You feel good about handing him the ball and watching him go to work".
The Jays got home runs from Vladimir Guerrero Jr and Andres Gimenez as they banged out 11 hits. In contrast, Seattle only had five hits on the night, but did get a homer from first baseman Josh Naylor in the loss.
Mariners Momentum is Missing
The Mariners, who played the hottest stretch of baseball in September, had been riding an emotional high. That was only taken to another level when they outlasted Detroit in a 15-inning classic to advance to the ALCS. It continued with two convincing victories in the Rogers Centre.
Returning home to T-Mobile Park, it appeared as if the M's would wrap up the series in Seattle. Now, they are just hoping to salvage Game 5 in the Emerald City before heading back to Canada.
For those curious about the status of Bryan Woo, the 15-game winner is reportedly healthy and available to pitch. However, Bryce Miller will start Game 5 for the Mariners tomorrow, with Woo remaining an option out of the bullpen. Veteran righthander Kevin Gausman will take to the hill for Toronto.