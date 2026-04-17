It’s Time For The Mariners To Ask Hard Questions About Luis Castillo

Before getting too deep into this, I should say this plainly. I am a fan of Luis Castillo. There’s a reason he’s been so well regarded in Seattle. He has been a stabilizing force in the rotation, a pro in every sense, and the kind of personality that seems to make a clubhouse better just by being in it.

However, it also doesn’t make this any less necessary. It gets to a point where respect cannot get in the way of honesty. And if we’re going to be honest, this doesn’t feel temporary anymore. It feels like the Mariners are being forced to confront where Castillo is in his career, and that’s not a particularly comfortable place to be.

That sounds harsh. I also hope I’m wrong and that this whole read ages poorly. But the signs are getting harder to ignore. Castillo owns a 5.40 ERA through his first four starts of 2026. He did open the season by shutting out the Yankees, which briefly made it look like maybe the concern had been overstated. And his fastball is still averaging around 94.8 mph, which tells us this is probably not as simple as saying the arm is shot and calling it a day.

But that in itself almost makes this more unsettling. Usually when a veteran starter starts slipping, we want to point to the radar gun and say there it is. Nice and clean. But that’s not really what this looks like. Castillo is still throwing hard enough. He just isn’t pitching well enough. He’s given up 11 runs in his last two starts combined, has struggled to work deep into games after that brilliant opener, and hitters are not exactly being fooled. His expected opponent batting average is sitting at .287. That is a clear sign of a guy getting hit.

Getting after it. pic.twitter.com/KleTU2SXeL — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 17, 2026

Luis Castillo’s Difficult Start Has Pushed Mariners Into Uncomfortable Territory

And when looking at the bigger picture, the rough start is less the story than what it’s confirming. The trend line has been heading the wrong way for a while now. Castillo’s strikeout rate has dropped from 24.3 percent in 2024 to 21.7 percent in 2025 to 19.3 percent in 2026. At the same time, his barrel rate has climbed from 8.5 percent to 10.4 percent to 11.1 percent. So the bat-missing is fading while the loud contact is increasing. You can’t really have a more direct explanation for why his outings have started to feel a whole lot more vulnerable.

If anything, it feels like the continuation of a profile shift that has been quietly working against him. Castillo has become much more fastball-oriented over the last couple of seasons, and it’s not helping him. In his most recent start against the Padres, he threw 31 four-seamers and 35 sinkers. That means 67.3 percent of his pitches were fastballs. He threw just 16 sliders and 16 changeups.

That pitch mix says a lot about where Castillo is right now. The changeup used to be one of those signature weapons that made everything else work better. It was a problem pitch. The “Bugs Bunny” pitch as former Reds teammate Tucker Barnhart coined it. It gave hitters a different shape, and it helped separate him from being just another hard-throwing starter with a solid breaking ball. Now, that pitch doesn’t carry the same weight. He uses it less, trusts it less, and the effectiveness doesn’t appear to be the same. Whether that’s because the shape has changed, the deception has faded, the grip is off, or some combination of all of it, the result is the same. He’s leaning heavily on hard stuff, and hitters are handling it better than they used to.

This is all such a dangerous place to live as a 33-year-old pitcher. And this is where the Mariners have to get real with themselves. Again, not cruel. Just real.

Castillo the person deserves respect. Castillo the pitcher has earned it. But the Mariners also have a responsibility to be honest about what he is now, not just what he was when they traded for him or what he represented during stronger stretches. Even as recently as last year, he was still “the rock” at times for a rotation that badly needed someone to keep taking the ball. We should not erase that. At the same time, it doesn’t change where this is going.

Right now, Castillo looks like the weakest starter in Seattle’s current five. That’s not really meant as a shot at him so much as an acknowledgment of what the rest of the group looks like. Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, and Bryan Woo all offer a different kind of ceiling as they enter their prime. If Emerson Hancock keeps looking like a legitimate number five starter, the conversation starts getting uncomfortable. Then, if Bryce Miller gets healthy and returns to anything close to his 2024 form, plus longer-term names like Ryan Sloan and Kade Anderson keep pushing the organizational timeline forward, this stops being a sentimental debate and starts becoming a roster reality.

This isn’t to say the Mariners should dump Castillo just for the sake of doing something dramatic. They may have already missed their best chance to cash out when the value still matched the reputation. And that is what makes the conversation more complicated now.

Castillo is still under contract through 2027, with a potential sixth year in 2028, and it has never really been this organization’s style to let an asset at that level walk without exploring every angle first. If the performance keeps trending the way it has, trade talk is only going to intensify. Whether it’s Hancock continuing to push for a permanent rotation spot or if it’s Anderson forcing the issue down the line, this is the kind of situation that will continue to come up at the trade deadline, then again in the offseason, until the Mariners finally decide what they believe Castillo is from here forward.

It’s hard to say, because Castillo has meant a lot to this team and it would be a huge relief if he proves this read wrong over the next couple months.

But what this looks like is decline. Not a dramatic collapse or instant irrelevance, but real decline. The kind that rarely reverses because a team hopes it will. And the kind that forces a different conversation about a player, even one who has earned a great deal of respect.