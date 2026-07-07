Astros Trade Rumors Turn Up Pressure on Mariners Before Deadline

The Astros are still alive in the AL West despite their record sitting at 44-47. Part of that is due to the Mariners not running away with what is a weak division this year. So, of course with the Astros just 3 games back, they’re preparing to make some moves at the trade deadline that could impact the division big time.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Astros are showing strong interest in Rockies outfielders Mickey Moniak and Jake McCarthy while also planning to be involved in the Tarik Skubal and Sonny Gray sweepstakes. That is Houston acting like Houston again. The Astros are not sitting around hoping the race comes back to them. They are trying to stay in the middle of the contention conversation, and that should get the Mariners’ attention.

There’s no need to panic just yet. Every contender can leak interest. But that doesn’t mean they’re going to get those deals done. However, it can also cause the rest of the division to react. And that’s what Seattle can’t ignore.

Astros Rumors Make Seattle’s Deadline Needs Even Harder to Ignore

The Astros badly needing outfield help is not anything new. But the names matter less than the posture. Moniak is having a real breakout season and has performed well ever since the Rockies plucked him off waivers from the Angels. He’s slashing .282/.333/.612 with 15 homers, 37 RBI and a 142 OPS+. You have to grade that on a bit of a curve since half his games are being played in the hitter’s paradise that is Coors Field. But that doesn’t mean he wouldn’t have a nice time hitting at Daikin Park either.

McCarthy has a little less pop, but he is still having a solid year in Colorado as well, slashing .307/.344/.518 with nine home runs and 47 RBI.

That should sound familiar to Seattle, because the Mariners have their own version of this problem, only theirs centers more on right-handed bats. This lineup still needs help. But right now, the Mariners are making it sound like they may be less aggressive at the deadline than the situation demands.

We have seen too many Mariners deadlines turn into a conversation about restraint. But at some point, caution becomes its own kind of risk.

The outfield names are interesting enough. But the pitching names are the part that will turn heads.

Skubal would be a huge gain. Gray would be the more realistic, classic upgrade. Since returning from midseason surgery, Skubal has looked every bit like himself. He went six innings against the Yankees on June 30, striking out nine while allowing one run on one hit.

Gray is 10-1 with a 2.61 ERA and 82 strikeouts over 89 2/3 innings, putting him firmly in the NL Cy Young conversation. Either way, the Astros reportedly planning to be involved in that market says plenty.