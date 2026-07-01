Kade Anderson and Ryan Sloan Take Center Stage for Mariners During All-Star Week

The Mariners continue to find ways to remind everybody what this organization does better than most in the majors. Draft and develop starting pitching. Kade Anderson and Ryan Sloan are headed to the Futures Game during All-Star Week, and that shouldn't come as a surprise. We’ve been hearing about the arms building momentum in Double-A Arkansas all season. Now the two of them get a national stage, and a chance to give Mariners fans a look at what the next wave could become.

For all the frustration around what’s been a rollercoaster season for the major league lineup, the Mariners haven’t slowed on building their pitching. Anderson, ranked No. 5 in the organization by MLB Pipeline, has been unreal. He’s 8-0 with a 1.22 ERA across 66 2/3 innings. He’s struck out 99 hitters, allowed only nine earned runs, walked just ten and posted a 0.71 WHIP while holding opponents to a .162 average.

The future takes the spotlight 🔱



Kade Anderson and Ryan Sloan will rep the @Mariners in this year’s #FuturesGame.



🔗 https://t.co/vxeTIAppdR pic.twitter.com/3mHztlteMQ — Mariners Player Development (@MsPlayerDev) July 1, 2026

Seattle’s Futures Game Arms Offer Two Different Reasons to Believe

Anderson is the obvious polished arm here. He’s clearly MLB-ready and putting pressure on the organization. He throws strikes, misses bats and doesn’t create his own mess. He looks like an arm that will make an impact sooner rather than later.

Sloan, ranked No. 9 in the system by MLB Pipeline, doesn’t have numbers that jump off the page in the same way. The contrast isn’t entirely his fault. It’s not fair to put them side-by-side with Anderson. But still, he’s 2-2 with a 4.11 ERA over 57 innings, with 72 strikeouts, 12 walks, a 1.21 WHIP and a .257 opponent average.

Sloan is the ceiling play. He’s the arm people dream on with stuff closely compared to Félix Hernández. The performance has been more uneven than Anderson’s, sure. But he’s got really strong stuff.

That combination is what makes this Futures Game nod feel bigger than just a nice development note.

The Mariners are sending two pitchers who represent different versions of their future. Anderson is the advanced, fast-moving left-hander who looks like he is forcing the issue. Sloan is the younger, high-upside right-hander who might have the louder long-term projection.

In 2025, the Mariners also had three loud prospects represent the org in the Futures Game. Unfortunately, only one of them remains in the system today. Lazaro Montes. Harry Ford and Jurrangelo Cijntje also represented the Mariners, but were later traded this past offseason. Ford for Jose A. Ferrer. Cijntje was part of the larger Brendan Donovan deal, which sent Tai Peete, Colton Ledbetter, two Competitive Balance B draft picks and Ben Williamson out in a multi-team trade that ultimately brought Donovan to Seattle.