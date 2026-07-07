Mariners Probable Starters vs. Marlins Offer Chance To End loanDepot Park Drought

The Mariners took care of the Blue Jays, which is a must, especially when Jays fans storm in and take over Seattle. After getting blanked in the opener, the M’s turned around and made Toronto look completely helpless for two straight days. After losing 2-0 on July 3, Seattle answered with an 11-0 win and 4-0 win in the following two games.

All three games were shutouts in one form or another. But it’s kind of on brand. Dylan Cease, Logan Gilbert, and Emerson Hancock were all as sharp as it gets with strong bullpens backing them.

The Mariners have taken back first place from the Rangers in the AL West at 47-44. It’s a game and half lead and definitely not enough cushion as Seattle is about to open a six-game road trip, beginning with three against the Marlins at loanDepot Park, and this may not be the best place for the Mariners to travel.

Miami hasn’t been a soft landing spot for Seattle. And this year, they’re 49-42, sitting firmly in the National League Wild Card picture and just four games back of the Braves in the NL East.

Seattle has never won a series at loanDepot Park. Their last road series win against the Marlins franchise came in 2011. They were still the Florida Marlins and playing their last season in Sun Life Stadium.

Mariners Probable Starters and Start Times vs. Marlins

Tuesday, July 7, 3:40 p.m. PT: RHP Bryan Woo (7-6, 4.17 ERA) vs. RHP Max Meyer (9-1, 2.53 ERA)

Wednesday, July 8, 3:40 p.m. PT: RHP George Kirby (7-7, 3.81 ERA) vs. TBD

Thursday, July 9, 3:40 p.m. PT: RHP Bryce Miller (4-2, 1.71 ERA) vs. TBD

The opening matchup is the one that should grab everyone’s attention. Bryan Woo gets Max Meyer, and that is not exactly an easy welcome to Miami.

Meyer has been no joke this season, entering the series 9-1 with a 2.53 ERA, while not allowing more than two runs in an outing since May 29, when the Mets tagged him for five. Since then, he has mostly looked like a problem. He went 4-0 with a 1.78 ERA over five starts in June and is coming off a tough-luck loss against the Rockies on July 1 after allowing just one earned run over six innings.

What’s interesting here is that Meyer was rolling last season when the Marlins came into Seattle. He was coming off an outing where he struck out 14 in six shutout innings against the Cincinnati Reds, but could never get going in his following start against the M’s. He issued four walks, allowed five hits and five earned runs over four innings.

For Woo, this start matters for a different reason. We know how good he’s looked at home. The issue is that his home-road split is night and day. He’s 6-0 with a 2.10 ERA at home and 1-6 with a 6.38 ERA away from T-Mobile Park.

Seattle is 6-9 on the road against the Marlins and 5-7 at loanDepot Park. The Mariners still hold the all-time series lead, but barely, at 14-13. There’s not much separation here historically.