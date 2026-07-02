Mariners Get Uncomfortable Trade Deadline Reality Check From Jeff Passan

The Mariners are out of excuses when it comes to the trade deadline conversation. Repeating anything about liking their group, or a complicated market could be taken as unacceptable language.

Jeff Passan highlighted that this is a team built around postseason expectations that is still trying to prove it’s more than average in his most recent appearance on Brock & Salk.

In a short clip posted by Seattle Sports, Passan cut straight to the question the Mariners have been dragging around this season.

“Has this team earned us pushing this season?”

That’s the trade deadline conversation in Seattle right now. It’s obvious that they have enough talent. But the real question is whether this specific Mariners team has done enough to deserve another aggressive front-office swing.

That question alone should make everybody a little uncomfortable.

"Has this team earned us pushing this season?"



ESPN's Jeff Passan on where the #Mariners stand in MLB and tough decisions facing the team as the trade deadline approaches.



(FULL 📺: https://t.co/HhP2tYhZ27) pic.twitter.com/0uhi0AqGoM — Seattle Sports (@SeattleSports) July 1, 2026

Mariners Have Talent, but Their Deadline Case Is Still Complicated

Passan’s point was more complicated than that, and probably more frustrating because of it. He called the Mariners what they have mostly been: a .500 team stuck in neutral. A roster with enough talent to keep hope alive and enough flaws to make that hope feel false.

The Mariners are in one of the worst categories to be heading towards the trade deadline. They’re too difficult to evaluate. A bad team gives you clarity. A great team gives you urgency. And the Mariners are neither right now.

Their saving grace is the elite pitching. This staff can match up with the best around. Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Bryan Woo, Bryce Miller, Emerson Hancock, and Luis Castillo give Seattle the foundation most organizations would beg for. That’s why the team is still dangerous, even when the offense looks lost at times.

But that’s also the problem. The pitching keeps giving the front office just enough reason to believe. The lineup keeps giving it just enough reason to hesitate.

The offense is the reason this debate exists. They’re slightly above league average with a 102 wRC+. But they strike out a lot, they don’t walk nearly as much, and their collective .233 batting average sits 26th in the majors. Seattle has spent years talking about run prevention, athleticism, pitching depth and sustainable contention. And that’s all well and good. But eventually, someone has to hit.

This current series against the Angels has been a breath of fresh air. They’ve collectively scored 14 runs in the first two games. But beating down the last-place team in your division doesn’t exactly mean you’ve turned the corner. Sure, you can call it a “get right” series. But at some point, fans are going to want to see how you hang around when you play a real baseball team.

Passan pointed to the lack of thump, and that’s the part the Mariners cannot dress up. When Dominic Canzone and Cole Young are carrying the power conversation in June, that says a lot. And it’s not an insult to either player. They both have shown tremendous growth this season. But if those are the bats driving the offense, then something has gone sideways with the plan.

So this is where Seattle keeps testing everyone’s patience. The pitching screams contender. The offense whispers “maybe tomorrow.” And the front office is now stuck deciding whether to reward a roster that has not fully rewarded them.

Passan’s question is valid because it doesn’t give the Mariners an easy answer. It forces them to sit in the middle of the mess they created.