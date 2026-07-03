Mariners Probable Starters Vs. Blue Jays As Logan Gilbert-Emerson Hancock Piggyback Returns

Okay, so the Mariners are going back to the piggyback plan. At least, this time it looks for real. Last time Seattle seemed ready to pair Logan Gilbert and Emerson Hancock together, the plan changed right before the series against the Guardians. Gilbert took the ball, Hancock started the next night, and the whole thing turned into a rain check.

This time, the original idea appears to be back on the table. Gilbert is lined up for Saturday against the Blue Jays, with Hancock expected to work behind him.

After sweeping the Los Angeles Angels, the Mariners have at least given themselves a reason to believe they’re turning a corner. They needed that sweep badly after being stuck in an uncomfortable middle ground for much of the season.

Bryce Miller closed the Angels series with the kind of start that reminds us why Seattle continues to be on its pitching infrastructure. He finished with just two hits over seven scoreless innings, struck out eight and didn’t walk a single batter.

Now the Blue Jays come to T-Mobile Park, and the Mariners have a chance to continue their momentum.

Mariners Probable Starters Vs. Blue Jays

Friday, July 3, 7:10 p.m. PT: RHP Luis Castillo (3-6, 4.93 ERA) vs. RHP Dylan Cease (4-4, 3.02 ERA)

Saturday, July 4, 1:10 p.m. PT: RHP Logan Gilbert (6-5, 3.42 ERA) / RHP Emerson Hancock (5-4, 3.47 ERA) vs. RHP Shane Bieber (0-0, 6.00 ERA)

Sunday, July 5, 2:00 p.m. PT: RHP George Kirby (7-7, 3.81 ERA) vs. RHP Trey Yesavage (4-3, 3.34 ERA)

The Gilbert-Hancock setup is the obvious headline here because it says they’re still trying to squeeze every possible advantage out of its rotation. If Seattle is going to stay in the postseason race, they want to continue prioritizing bullpen health.

Gilbert gives the Mariners the front-end look. Hancock gives them length behind him. In theory, that means Seattle could get through Saturday's game using just those two arms. The only thing that could hold them back is the execution.

This series also comes with a little added weight because it’s the first meeting between these teams since last postseason. Seattle held a 2-4 record against Toronto during the regular season last year and 5-8 overall if you include the playoffs. The last time the two faced each other the Blue Jays were celebrating a 4-3 win in Game 7 and punching a ticket to the World Series. The Blue Jays eventually lost to the Dodgers in seven games.

Both teams are in a much different place this season. They both came into 2026 with World Series expectations. But the Blue Jays are sitting at 41-46 (3rd in the AL East), with their postseason hopes already starting to look thin. The Mariners are 45-43 and still fighting with the Texas Rangers (45-43), for control of the AL West.

For the Mariners, the assignment isn’t complicated. They need to prove the Angels sweep was a step in the right direction, not just a temporary break from a frustrating season.