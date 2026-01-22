4 Seattle Mariners prospects named to Baseball America's Top 100 list

Baseball America released its first top 100 prospects list for the 2026 season on Wednesday, and it featured four young Seattle Mariners on the ledger. Shortstop Colt Emerson, outfielder Lazaro Montes, left-handed pitcher Kade Anderson, and right-handed pitcher Ryan Sloan all made the rankings, and each of them will debut in MLB in either 2026 or 2027.

The Mariners landed eight players in Baseball America’s initial rankings a year ago, but traded a handful of their youth movement during the 2025 trade deadline. However, what remains is among the best in baseball. Especially Colt Emerson, who projects as a likely All-Star in MLB.

The 21-year-old Emerson hit .285, with 16 home runs, 78 RBI, 71 walks, and 14 stolen bases in 130 games across High-A, Double-A and Triple-A in 2025. He's expected to make the big club out of Spring Training, and he could be pressed into the lineup at second or third, depending on what the Mariners do for the remainder of the offseason.

Mariners talents are certainly intriguing

Emerson may be the highest rated of the bunch, but no player on the list is as intriguing as Lazaro Montes. The left-handed slugger represents another big bat in the lineup, and his future looks to be right alongside bashers like Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodriguez, and Josh Naylor. He projects as a 30-35 home run hitter in the Majors, but he must cut down on his strikeouts.

Kade Anderson and Ryan Sloan are considered future cornerstones of the M's rotation, but they will likely contribute more in 2027. Given their ages and inexperience, both need more time and development to truly achieve greatness at the next level. Especially Anderson, who has yet to throw a professional pitch after leading LSU to an NCAA National title, before joining the Seattle organization.

