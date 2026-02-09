Mariners will hold special jersey promotion on March 31 at T-Mobile Park

The Seattle Mariners, with the help of superstar centerfielder Julio Rodriguez, announced the second collaboration between the team and apparel company, One Piece. Themed jerseys will be given away to attendees with a special event ticket, and these will resell for a lot more than the cost to attend. Free beer, free hot dogs, and free seats are being promised for attendees to the promotion on the night of the team's home game against the on March 31.

With its anime style design, the shirt is a perfect polyester fit for J-Rod, who is a big fan of the genre and its surrounding culture. So, naturally, he is the spokesperson and the face of the event.

Our resident anime expert @JRODshow44 is pretty fired up about One Piece Night returning to @TMobilePark on March 31 🏴‍☠️



🔗 https://t.co/uDqgNuFB6M pic.twitter.com/kOG4bdZOXw — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) February 4, 2026

These shirts are considered collector's items and somewhat like currency by those who deal in sports memorabilia and apparel. A $100 ticket could land you a $250+ jersey on the secondary market. So, much like those who deal in MLB autographs, or specially-themed ball park promotions like a bobble head night, there will be people who are there simply looking for a return on their investment.

Unfortunately, special event tickets for Seattle's One Piece Night are currently sold out. However, more tickets will likely become available as the date draws closer. Fans are encouraged to check the Mariners team website for updates.

Spring Training and the 2026 season are upon us

Aug 16, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) at the batting cage before a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

While the 'official' reporting date for pitchers and catchers was reported as Tuesday, most of the team's prominent names have arrived, or will be arriving, at the Peoria Training Complex today.

With that being said, the Mariners will begin exhibition season against the MLB team they co-op the venue with, the San Diego Padres, on Friday, Feb. 20. The final Arizona exhibition game will take place on Monday, March 23, also against the Padres in Peoria.

