MLB Executives believe the Mariners are on track for an outstanding off-season
The Mariners have been working overtime in the off-season to ensure they can return to excellence in 2026, as the Hot Stove League will only get hotter from here. The Mariners front office team of GM Justin Hollander and president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto have already re-signed slugging first baseman Josh Naylor, and they've now been working with second baseman Jorge Polanco to return him to the roster in 2026.
ESPN Insider Buster Olney says that the team is already a success, even if their only move was to hold on to Naylor. However, he expanded on that premise by saying that many other personnel executives and general managers in Major League Baseball believe that Seattle is taking a winning approach.
"I ran this past some executives with other teams after I texted you, I said, 'no matter what the Mariners do the rest of the winter, they've had a good offseason,'" Olney said. "And everyone's like, 'yep, that's right.' "
"They don't really have to do a lot because their rotation is fine as it is, and their everyday lineup now with Naylor is fine as it is. Maybe you go after Suarez. Maybe you monitor that market. I mean it's pretty clear they want to re-sign Jorge Polanco, who's a good player for them, but let's say everything else fails, because you got Josh Naylor to be that other guy in the middle of the order, along with Cal (Raleigh), along with Julio (Rodriguez). I think they've had an excellent winter."
Mariners Management knows they have help on the way
Dipoto and Hollander can still seek trades and free agents with the knowledge that they also have a lot of help on its way to the Emerald City. The team's top prospect, sweet-swinging infielder Colt Emerson, is waiting in the wings. He will be given every opportunity to make the roster in Spring Training, and he can play third base if Eugenio Suarez (as expected) departs Seattle as a free agent.
At just 20 years of age, Emerson has hit at every level thus far, and he's actually a huge factor in what other moves the front office makes from here. Regardless, fans have a reason to be happy with the way Hollander and Dipoto are attacking the offseason. If things continue in this form, the Mariners have a great opportunity to improve on their 90-win total in 2025.