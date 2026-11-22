The Mariners tendered James McArthur a contract two days after acquiring him in the Maikel Garcia trade. That keeps the Royals’ former closer in the mix for their 2027 bullpen, even though he hasn’t pitched in a major league game since 2024. And as much as the 22 career saves jump out, we’re more interested in what the 6-foot-7 right-hander can do for Seattle in the middle innings.

McArthur walked 16 batters in 80 big league innings for Kansas City and kept 55.1 percent of his batted balls on the ground. If McArthur can still pitch that way, the Mariners will have a job for him.

They acquired McArthur, Garcia and pitching prospect L.P. Langevin from the Royals for Bryce Miller, Logan Evans and José A. Ferrer. Garcia was the reason to make the deal, and losing Miller definitely hurts. But losing Ferrer can’t be glossed over either. Seattle moved a left-handed reliever out of the bullpen and brought in a right-hander who hasn’t faced a big league hitter in two seasons. The club has innings to account for, and McArthur has to prove he can shoulder some of those.

James McArthur Can Help the Mariners Before the Ninth Inning

McArthur saved 18 games in 2024, but he also posted a 4.92 ERA in 56 2/3 innings that year. Kansas City trusted him enough with leads, and there were stretches when he made it work. He was also getting tagged enough to make us wonder how the Mariners could possibly unlock him.

In 2024, he leaned heavily on a sinker/curveball combo. McArthur threw the sinker more than any other pitch, and opponents hit .327 against it. The pitch could help him get the ball on the ground, but there needs to be strong defenders behind him. Perhaps that’s where guys like Garcia come into play. They just acquired a Gold Glove third baseman, which makes the pairing fun to think about. Even a good infield needs a chance to make a play though.

The curveball is where we’d spend more time. Hitters missed on 36.7 percent of their swings against it in 2024. A year earlier, they hit .194 in plate appearances that ended on it. He does have a four-seamer in his arsenal. The Mariners pitching lab usually prefers their arms to have two fastballs. If he can command both his four-seamer and sinker, he can play his curveball off those offerings a bit more.

Taking save opportunities completely off the table allows for McArthur to compete for an opening that has less pressure. Seattle already has Andrés Muñoz for the ninth. They’re looking to add more arms that are available in the free-agent market.

McArthur can be the guy to finish one of the middle innings and hand the ball off to the other firemen in the pen. And if he can handle a pocket of right-handed hitters, Seattle has more freedom to pick when it wants to use an arm like Gabe Speier. The Mariners could still use another lefty after trading Ferrer. Getting something out of McArthur would help with the innings around those matchups.

What McArthur Has to Show the Mariners This Spring

After missing 2025 following right elbow surgery, McArthur underwent another elbow procedure in 2026. He made four minor league rehab appearances in September, totaling 3 2/3 innings. The Royals activated him on the final day of the regular season, and he didn’t pitch. There’s still a lot to learn about how his pitches will hold up over a normal relief schedule.

We'd imagine Jason Kanzler, Pete Woodworth and the staff have already checked in with him with the impending expiration of the CBA. They need to know where McArthur’s arm is before losing contact with him and the other players. Once spring training opens, Kanzler can pick up that conversation and see where he’s at after a winter of working on his own.

McArthur has already had the job every reliever wants. The one he can earn in Seattle is a little less glamorous, but we know how quickly a game can get away when the starter has a rough outing. If McArthur can come in and get a couple of outs with one pitch, we’ll be glad the Mariners asked for him in the Garcia deal.