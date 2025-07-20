Miami Marlins Connected to Trade Deadline Move With Boston Red Sox
The Miami Marlins have been playing outstanding baseball of late, but that does not necessarily mean they won't be trading some players before the MLB trade deadline. And if they do, the Boston Red Sox may be front and center.
The Red Sox are in desperate need of pitching after losing Hunter Dobbins for the season, and the Marlins certainly have a lot of arms to offer.
Mike Rosenstein of NESN has named Miami as a perfect trade partner for Boston and has specifically named three pitchers the Red Sox could pursue: Sandy Alcantara, Edward Cabrera and Cal Quantrill.
While Rosenstein notes that plucking either Alcantara or Cabrera away from South Beach may be difficult, the Red Sox may want to look at Quantrill, who most recently threw six innings of shutout ball in a win over the Kansas City Royals.
Quantrill owns a rather stomach-turning 5.24 ERA on the season, but it should be noted that much of that was due to his 8.10 ERA in April.
Since then, the 30-year-old has logged ERAs of 3.10, 4.56 and 4.30 in May, June and July, respectively, and while those still aren't exactly sparkling numbers, they are at least respectable.
Quantrill also had a very impressive run with the Cleveland Guardians in 2021 and 2022, posting a 2.89 ERA in the former campaign and a 3.38 ERA in the latter. He hasn't been quite the same since, but he at least has a track record of being a decent pitcher.
The Canadian native is on a one-year deal with the Marlins, and given his age, there really is no reason for Miami to keep him around past July 31. Quantrill will likely get dealt somewhere, and Boston seems to represent a rather logical landing spot for the veteran hurler.
