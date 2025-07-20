Inside The Marlins

Miami Marlins' Star Pitcher Hit With Disappointing Reality

Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara's struggles put him in a rough category.

Ben Cooper

Jul 18, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) delivers a pitch against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Miami Marlins star starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara has struggled in the 2025 season. Through 20 starts, Alcantara holds a 7.14 ERA.

Over the past 35 years, only one other former Cy Young Award winner, Doug Drabek, has had a 7.00 ERA or higher through 20 starts.

That is not the category that Alcantara wants to be a part of, especially after winning the Cy Young award in 2022.

In his first start out of the All-Star game, Alcantara tossed six innings, allowing eight hits and four runs. He also had two walks and only two strikeouts. The 29-year-old's continued struggles could also cost the Marlins at the trade deadline.

Alcantara has been linked to trade rumors with contending teams that believe he can get back to an elite level. However, with his contract and lack of improvement throughout the season, it could be difficult for the Marlins to move Alcantara.

Alcantara earns $17.3 million this season and next season with a $21 million club option in 2027.

Miami is 46-51 this season and could be sellers at the deadline. They have been on a roll of late, but are unlikely to become buyers.

Alcantara was once one of the best pitchers in the MLB, but this stat shows that he is far from the pitcher he once was.

Ben Cooper
