Best Team In MLB Right Now Named 'Best Fit' for Marlins Pitcher
It’s no secret that Sandy Alcantara has struggled this season and hasn’t looked like the dominant pitcher he was during his 2022 Cy Young campaign.
Despite his struggles, a team desperate for starting pitching could still take a flyer on the former All-Star, hoping he can tap back into what made him such an elite arm before undergoing Tommy John surgery.
The Miami Marlins don’t have to trade Alcantara, who is under team control through the 2027 season.
But if they do, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report believes the Toronto Blue Jays are the best fit for the right-handed pitcher.
The analyst believes there are two primary reasons why Toronto could be the ideal destination for Alcantara.
“For one, throwing to like Alejandro Kirk could soothe some of the pain Alcantara has inflicted on himself with free passes this year. And for two, the Blue Jays' would mesh well with his ground-ball style,” wrote Rymer.
The Blue Jays have emerged as a true World Series contender over the last month, and, as of Saturday, have the best record in baseball at 62-42.
Given their recent success, if they’re going to make a true championship push, they need more starting pitching.
Additionally, the Blue Jays have a solid history of developing pitchers, so that should give them a little bit of comfort trading for Alcantara, who clearly hasn’t looked like himself this season.
Toronto’s starter ERA is currently 4.45 (third-highest in the American League), and their WHIP is at 1.28.
Trading for Alcantara is a risk, but given the Blue Jays’ roster needs, it’s a risk worth taking.
