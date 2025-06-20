Top NL Exec Gets Candid on Potential Trade With Miami Marlins
The Miami Marlins are frequently viewed as a dispensary for star talent at the MLB trade deadline, as the Marlins are infamously known for trading off their top players to cut costs.
That appears to be the case again this season, with Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara being at the forefront of trade rumors with the deadline approaching.
The Chicago Cubs have been floated as a potential destination for Alcantara, and they certainly have the pieces to get a deal done. Recently, a mock trade was proposed by former MLB general manager Jim Bowden, and Cubs GM Jed Hoyer was asked about the possibility of a trade for the former NL Cy Young award winner during a recent appearance on 670 The Score.
“I don’t read that stuff,” Hoyer said. “I like the fact that people are always talking about the trade deadline, but ultimately, I don’t read that stuff for a reason.”
Bowden had Chicago paying an astronomical price for Alcantara in his suggestion, and with the right-hander having struggled mightily up until his past three starts, it seems hard to imagine the Cubs giving up the farm — literally — for him.
Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean Chicago has been ruled out as a landing spot for Alcantara. There is a significant chance the 29-year-old does get moved between now and July 31, and with the Cubs clearly representing World Series contenders, they may very well make a push for him.
The caveat is that Alcantara is under team control through 2027, so the Marlins absolutely do not have to trade him now.
