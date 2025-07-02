Could The Miami Marlins Actually Trade This Emerging Star?
The Miami Marlins have seemingly turned around their season and have been an incredibly competitive ball club over the last two weeks.
However, the rumors and speculation about what the Marlins could do before the trade deadline won't go away anytime soon.
One player who has been key to Miami's hot streak, but could still be a subject of trade rumors, is Kyle Stowers.
Could the Marlins actually consider trading this emerging star?
MLB insider and former general manager Jim Bowden talked about this possibility on an episode of Foul Territory, and it's not as easy as a simple yes or no.
"I don't think it's a matter of that [team control]. I think it's a matter of what Peter Bendix is trying to do, and he is trying to collect as much talent as he can for the long haul, said Bowden.
"If someone is going to overvalue Stowers and that left-handed power that he has, and [Bendix] can win a trade, he'll do it... For Stowers, there's just enough teams - the Kansas City Royals, the Baltimore Orioles, the San Diego Padres - that are looking for that left-handed power bat that they can put at the corner. The Guardians are another team that is looking for that power."
Bowden continued, "There are teams that might overpay to get Stowers because he is controllable, he is inexpensive, and they might pay a price that Peter Bendix likes."
Stowers currently has a season OPS of .868 and a wRC+ of 138. During Miami's eight-game winning streak, he has a slash line of .400/.500/.920 with an OPS of 1.420.
The Marlins don't need to have Stowers on the trade block, and he could still be a piece for the future.
However, if a team does offer Bendix a prospect haul he can't refuse, it makes sense for Miami to trade sometime over the next month.
