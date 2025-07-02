Marlins Achieve Major Feat Not Accomplished in Nearly Two Decades
The Miami Marlins won yet again on Tuesday night, defeating the Minnesota Twins by a score of 2-0 to register their eighth straight victory.
With the win, the Marlins achieved their longest winning streak since 2008, when they won nine games in a row during the latter stages of the season. Miami has never had a 10-game winning streak, which makes the Marlins the only team in baseball never to have done so.
Nonetheless, this has been a truly remarkable turnaround for a Miami squad that looked completely finished a couple of weeks ago and appeared to be nothing more than a one-stop shop for contenders at the MLB trade deadline.
Suddenly, the Fish have moved to within five games in the loss column of the last National League Wild Card Spot, sitting at 38-45. As a matter of fact, since falling to 25-41 back on June 11, the Marlins have gone 13-4, posting a trio of three-game sweeps in the process.
Miami's sudden surge could absolutely alter the team's trade deadline plans, as the Marlins — if you can believe it or not — are now squarely in the playoff picture.
Of course, a lot can happen over the next four weeks. Perhaps Miami's recent stretch of play is just a mirage and the club will regress back to earth in the coming days. But as of right now, the Marlins have played themselves into legitimate postseason contention.
We'll see how things unfold for the Fish as time progresses, but things have certainly gotten very interesting in South Florida.
