Marlins Trade Idea Sends Sandy Alcantara To AL Playoff Contender
The Miami Marlins don't have to trade Sandy Alcantara at the deadline.
However, a team desperate to upgrade their pitching staff and on the bubble of making the playoffs, may get desperate and give up quite a bit for the former Cy Young winner.
One team that fits this description is the Boston Red Sox, and Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter came up with the trade idea that would send Alcantara to the AL East.
The hypothetical trade looks like this:
Marlins Receive:
- SS Franklin Arias (Boston's No. 3 Prospect)
- OF Jhostynxon Garcia (Boston's No. 6 Prospect)
- RHP David Sandlin
Red Sox Receive:
- RHP Sandy Alcántara
Even though Alcantara has had an up and down season, Reuter notes that Boston still may have interest in him, considering, "the 2022 NL Cy Young winner still represents a potential impact addition to a team's rotation for the playoff push. His 2.74 ER A in 23 innings over his previous four starts looked like a step toward regaining his frontline form."
From Miami's perspective, there's a lot ot like about this trade too.
Arias is still a ways off from being promoted to MLB, "but will be the top prospect in the Red Sox system once Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer exhaust their eligibility. He is hitting .302/.353/.410 with 20 extra-base hits in 64 games between Single-A and High-A as a 19-year-old."
Reuter also noted, "Outfielder Jhostynxon Garcia and right-hander David Sandlin could both make their MLB debut later this season. They'd both have potential to fill key spots on the roster for a Marlins team still building toward the future."
All things considered, this would be a solid potential return for Alcantara, who isn't at the height of his value right now. The Marlins would hypothetically acquire a prospect ranked in MLB's Top 100 and another of Boston's top young players.
It remains to be seen if the Marlins will trade Alcantara, but if they do, this potential return is a good starting point for Miami.
