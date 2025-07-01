Marlins Receive Absurd Outlook That's Disrespectful Even for Them
The Miami Marlins have been the hottest team in baseball recently, having won seven straight games and nine consecutive contests on the road. Their recent surge has actually put them back in the National League Wild Card race, although a playoff spot is probably unrealistic.
Still, this stretch has been admirable for the Marlins, to say the least, given the fact that they have the lowest payroll in baseball by a rather wide margin and are dealing with a plethora of injuries up and down their roster, especially to ther starting rotation.
You would think, then, based on how Miami has played given the circumstances, that the team would receive a respectable midseason grade.
Well, not according to Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly, who handed the Fish a "D" when doling out his team-by-team assessments at the halfway point.
"Even with a recent hot stretch, the Marlins are a directionless franchise that offer the best argument against expansion," Kelly wrote. "This month, they will likely field trade offers on Sandy Alcantara, Edward Cabrera and Anthony Bender."
While Miami is unquestionably a frustrating organization well known for pinching pennies, it's hard to say that the Marlins "offer the best argument against expansion" when they have won two World Series titles since entering the MLB in 1993. They are just one of six clubs to capture multiple championships since winning their first title back in '97.
Not only that, but Miami has made the playoffs twice since 2020, most recently doing so in 2023.
The Marlins' stinginess is obviously a major problem, but ignoring the rash of injuries that has befallen the team since their most recent trip to the postseason is disingenuous.
Does Miami deserve a perfect grade for how it has performed thus far in 2025? Absolutely not, but giving the Marlins a near-failing grade is a bit over the top.
