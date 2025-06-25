Inside The Marlins

Dodgers, Marlins Linked to Possible Trade By MLB Insider

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Miami Marlins are linked in a potential blockbuster trade ahead of the trade deadline.

Ben Cooper

May 11, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) delivers against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images
May 11, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) delivers against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images / Matt Marton-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Miami Marlins are linked in a potential blockbuster trade involving Sandy Alcantara, per MLB insider Bob Nightengale.

"They want another starter, and yes, Alcantara is the man they want," Nightengale wrote when referring to the Dodgers.

Alcantara was one of the best pitchers in baseball just a few years ago when he won the Cy Young award in the 2022 season.

However, he has struggled since that season and underwent Tommy John surgery in October 2023, causing him to miss the entire 2024 season.

In 2025, Alcantara has a 6.69 ERA, which is far from impressive. However, the two-time All-Star has been impressive over his last four starts. He has a 2.74 ERA, a 1.00 WHIP, and 19 strikeouts to five walks over those starts.

With the former Cy Young award winner showing signs of his dominant self of late, a trade to a contender like the Dodgers could make sense.

The Marlins are 32-45 and will likely be sellers at the trade deadline, while the Dodgers could look to shore up their rotation, which has dealt with a ton of injuries.

Alcantara's recent play has built back up some trade value, and the Marlins could move him for some value at the deadline.

Read More Miami Marlins Coverage

MORE: Miami Marlins Have One Of The Most Promising Prospects In MLB

MORE: Insider Hints at Marlins Inching Closer Toward Blockbuster Trade

MORE: Marlins’ Possible Return in Sandy Alcantara Trade Rumors With Cubs Revealed

MORE: Marlins-Yankees Trade Features One Major Stumbling Block

MORE: MLB Analyst Wants Marlins To Make Blockbuster Trade With This NL Contender

Published
Ben Cooper
BEN COOPER

Home/Miami Marlins Analysis