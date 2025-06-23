Former MLB GM Provides Update On Possible Marlins, Sandy Alcantara Trade
Everybody wants to know what the Miami Marlins have in store for Sandy Alcantara at the trade deadline.
Every contender needs more starting pitching, and the Marlins have one of the most coveted players on the market, making a trade over the next month inevitable.
Or is it?
Former MLB general manager Jim Bowden recently discussed a potential Alcantra-Marlins trade and provided an update on where the front office might stand on sending away the former Cy Young winner.
Bowden stated that he believes Sandy Alcantara could be the biggest name to be dealt with by the trade deadline.
However, that's only if the Marlins get the return they believe he's worth.
"I don't think Peter Bendex is motivated right now to move [Sandy Alcantara], and I think Peter, if he does move him, is going to get back the trade return that he thinks he'll get when he's completely back to form, and if he doesn't get that, then I think he'll hold him, let him finish strong, and maybe look at it again in the offseason," said Bowden.
The idea that the Marlins could hold on to Alcantara until the offseason isn't necessarily new.
It makes complete sense that this is the mindset the Miami front office would take leading up to the trade deadline.
Alcantara is under team control through the 2027 season. They don't have to trade him until the off-season. They don't have to trade him at all.
However, a deal feels investible, so waiting until Alcantara proves he's back to being one of MLB's top pitchers could be the best direction for the future of Miami's franchise.
