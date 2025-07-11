World Series Contender Named Realistic Trade Partner for Marlins
The Miami Marlins may not end up trading Sandy Alcantara before the MLB trade deadline, but if they do, multiple teams could be interested in the former Cy Young winner.
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently put together a "realistic" trade idea that would send Alcantara to the Chicago Cubs.
The analyst believes a package centered around prospects OF Owen Caissie, C/1B Moises Ballesteros, OF Kevin Alcantara, or 2B/OF James Triantos "could be of interest to the Marlins in return for this trade because they could join immediately."
From Chicago's perspective, they're adding depth to their starting rotation, which is something desperately needed if they're going to go on a World Series run.
Alcantara may not be having a great season statistically, but he has a strong history as an elite starter and is under team control for the foreseeable future.
"Alcantara would represent a big swing as the Cubs try to maximize their only guaranteed year with Tucker," wrote Kelly. "But even if he doesn't pitch like an ace this year, he could remain with the Cubs for two more seasons and potentially rediscover the form that made him the NL Cy Young Award winner in 2022."
It will be interesting to see how the Marlins handle Alcantara's trade market over the next few weeks.
The Cubs are a perfect fit for the 29-year-old, but so are the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers.
That said, Chicago may have the best and most intriguing prospects that Miami would want to add to its organization.
