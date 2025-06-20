Insider Floats Trade That Would Send Marlins Flamethrower to Los Angeles
The Miami Marlins are expected to have multiple impact players available between now and the MLB trade deadline, and while Sandy Alcantara may be the hottest name, they have another pitcher that is drawing considerable attention: Edward Cabrera.
Cabrera has been sensational over the last month-and-a-half, finally living up to his billing from when he was a top prospect. Sporting a 3.81 ERA, the 27-year-old flamethrower is establishing himself as one of the best pitchers preparing to hit the trade block, and he could ultimately end up being one of the most significant arms moved in the coming weeks.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic, for example, has proposed a trade in which the Marlins would ship Cabrera to the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for pitching prospects George Klassen and Chris Cortez.
Klassen, 23, has made 11 starts for the Angels' Double-A affiliate this season, going 2-6 with a 5.65 ERA while allowing 48 hits and registering 52 strikeouts over 43 innings. While those aren't exactly the best numbers, he owns an intriguing lifetime average of 12.4 strikeouts per nine innings throughout his brief minor-league career, so he definitely has great stuff.
Meanwhile, the 22-year-old Cortez has pitched to the tune of a 3.39 ERA in Single-A ball this year. He has surrendered just 47 hits while fanning 59 batters across 63.2 frames, although his 6.1 BB/9 rate is obviously very alarming.
Considering how good Cabrera has looked recently, Miami would probably hope to get a better return for the right-hander, and two pitching prospects with questionable track records would likely not be enough to make the Marlins bite.
Read More Miami Marlins Coverage
MORE: Miami Marlins Have Multiple Of MLB's Top Pitching Trade Chips
MORE: Surprising Team Emerging as Trade Destination for Marlins' Sandy Alcantara
MORE: Marlins' Surging Star's Trade Value Reaching Astronomical Levels
MORE: This Miami Marlins Trade Deadline Move Would be a Complete Shock
MORE: Top NL Exec Gets Candid on Potential Trade With Miami Marlins