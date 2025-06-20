Miami Marlins Have Multiple Of MLB's Top Pitching Trade Chips
The Miami Marlins are going to be sellers at this year's trade deadline. They are in the middle of what could be a lengthy rebuild and are already out of the playoff picture.
Luckily for Miami, the one position that just about every playoff team needs is pitching, and the Marlins have two of the top starting pitchers who could be on the move before the MLB trade deadline.
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently ranked the top starting pitchers on the trade market, and a pair of Marlins arms appeared on his list.
Sandy Alcantara
The analyst named Sandy Alcantara as the second-best pitcher who could be moved between now and the trade deadline.
"The former NL Cy Young Award winner will be an interesting consideration for contenders. His contract makes him a multi-year investment, and if he's even a good No. 2 moving forward, his contract will be very team-friendly," wrote Kelly.
"But it's hard to be certain Alcántara will be a key cog in helping you win a World Series this year given how he's pitched thus far. So teams aren't going to offer today what they might in the offseason if Alcántara looks like the old version of himself in the second half of the season."
Alcantara had a rough start to the season but has strung together three solid starts and has that Cy Young award to his name, making him an interesting trade option for any contender.
Edward Cabrera
Alcantara isn't the only pitcher that could draw interest leading up to the trade deadline.
Another one of Miami's starting pitchers who could be moved is Edward Cabrera. The right-hander has recorded a 3.81 ERA and a 1.39 WHIP so far this season.
Cabrera isn't an ace that will turn a Wild Card team into a World Series contender, but as Kelly noted, "If you're a team that's contending and think your window will be open for the next few years, Cabrera makes sense because he's only 27 years old and can't become a free agent until after the 2028 season."
The question right now shouldn't be, 'Will the Marlins make any trades?' Instead, it's 'Who will be on the move and when will that trade happen?'
Alcantara and Cabrera are clear candidates to be pitching for different teams in August.
