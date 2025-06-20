Marlins' Surging Star's Trade Value Reaching Astronomical Levels
While there is no question that Sandy Alcantara has long been the best pitcher on the Miami Marlins' staff, another arm has emerged and could make things very interesting at the MLB trade deadline: Edward Cabrera.
Cabrera put forth his latest impressive start against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday, allowing just one run on two hits while recording five strikeouts in 6.1 innings.
It marked Cabrera's eighth straight outing in which he surrendered three earned runs or less, and he has only allowed three earned runs once during this stretch. In five of those eight starts, he permitted one run or less.
The 27-year-old finally appears to be coming into his own after several years of frustrating inconsistency, and now, the Marlins appear to be setting themselves up to land quite the haul at the trade deadline if they decide to move Cabrera.
Now owning a 3.81 ERA on the year, Cabrera may very well be one of the top pitchers on the market between now and July 31. He has always had filthy stuff, as evidenced by the fact that he has averaged 10 strikeouts per nine innings since entering the big leagues in 2021.
Talent has never been the issue for the Dominican native. His location has always been his Achilles heel, but he has reined that in this year, logging 3.9 walks per nine innings as opposed to his lifetime average of five.
Cabrera is under team control through 2028, so if Miami does decide to trade him, whoever lands him with have him for quite some time. That obviously makes his price rather expensive, and with the way he has pitched over the last month-and-a-half, his stock is rising rapidly.
There will be plenty of teams that will place a call to South Beach to inquire about Cabrera's availability in the coming weeks, but if any squad wants to pry the right-hander away from the Marlins, they should be prepared to pay a pretty penny.
Read More Miami Marlins Coverage
MORE: Miami Marlins Make 3 Roster Moves on Thursday
MORE: Miami Marlins Receive Bad News on Top Pitcher
MORE: Miami Marlins Bring Up Intriguing Pitcher for Team Debut
MORE: Miami Marlins Make 2 Roster Moves on Wednesday