Surprising Team Emerging as Trade Destination for Marlins' Sandy Alcantara
Whether or not the Miami Marlins actually decide to move pitcher Sandy Alcantara before the MLB trade deadline remains to be seen, but if the Marlins do place him on the block, there will obviously be no shortage of potential suitors for the former NL Cy Young award winner.
However, a could a possible surprise destination emerge for Alcantara? Definitely, and one already appears to be surfacing: the Toronto Blue Jays.
The Blue Jays have worked their way into the American League playoff picture, and if the season ended today, they would hold the second Wild Card spot. Obviously, they will be buyers if they continue on this trajectory, especially after handing Vladimir Guerrero Jr. a massive extension.
While Toronto can certainly use another bat, the Blue Jays' most prominent need is in their starting rotation, especially with Max Scherzer being a massive question mark with his impending return.
Toronto has been known to be aggressive in the past, so the Jays are one team that could absolutely make a push for Alcantara in the coming weeks.
Jose Berrios and Chris Bassitt have been solid for the squad, but outside of those two, the pitching staff is shaky, to say the least. And let's be honest: does anyone genuinely view Berrios as an ace?
Alcantara has looked much better over the course of his last few outings, and while he may not be the same dominant arm he was back in 2022, he is certainly trending in the right direction and could provide a massive boost to a playoff hopeful like the Blue Jays.
On top of that, Alcantara is under team control through 2027, so Toronto would not have to worry about potentially losing him for nothing in free agency.
The Blue Jays don't have the greatest farm system, but they definitely have enough to cobble together a viable offer for Alcantara.
We'll see if Toronto decides to pursue the 29-year-old between now and July 31.
