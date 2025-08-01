Insider Reveals Major Intel on Marlins, Yankees Trade Discussions
The Miami Marlins opted to hold onto both Sandy Alcantara and Edward Cabrera at the MLB trade deadline in spite of rampant speculation that the Marlins would trade one or both of the star pitchers, and while the New York Yankees made a push, Miami's asking price was simply too rich.
MLB insider Jon Heyman has reported that the Yankees declined to include outfield prospect Spencer Jones or infield prospect George Lombard Jr. in a deal for either Marlins hurler, which was basically a nonstarter for a Miami squad that was seeking a significant return.
Heyman added that the Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox made the hardest effort, but that "no one came especially close."
The Yankees turned around and made a flurry of moves to address their bullpen instead to compensate for the fact that they were unable to land a starting pitcher.
Meanwhile, the Marlins were obviously entirely comfortable all along with the idea of holding onto Alcantara and Cabrera through the end of the regular season, potentially revisiting trade discussions for the two right-handers over the winter.
It's also very plausible that Miami — which has gone 27-14 over its last 41 games — wants to explore the possibility of potentially contending in 2026, which could mean that the Marlins plan on keeping Alcantara and Cabrera into next season, as well (barring a monster trade offer from another team).
With both Miami pitchers under club control (Alcantara through 2027 and Cabrera through 2028), the Marlins can absolutely afford to take their time with both of them, so the fact that the Fish didn't move either pitcher before July 31 definitely makes sense.
