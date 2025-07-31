Marlins Make Significant Roster Move After MLB Trade Deadline
The MLB trade deadline has come and gone, and while the Miami Marlins opted to hold onto Sandy Alcantara and Edward Cabrera, they did make one notable move: they traded outfielder Jesus Sanchez to the Houston Astros.
The Marlins' decision to move Sanchez was hardly surprising given the fact that he was actually a fairly big disappointment in Miami. The former top prospect never lived up to expectations, and with Sanchez approaching 28 years old, the Marlins decided to cut the cord.
Plus, Miami has a very intriguing young outfielder in the pipeline: Jakob Marsee.
The Marlins were widely expected to call up Marsee following the Sanchez trade, and it looks like they are doing just that, as they have scratched him from tonight's Triple-A Jacksonville game, via Kevin Barral of Fish on First. This is a clear indication that Marsee is on his way to the big leagues.
Miami initially acquired Marsee in the trade that sent Luis Arraez to the San Diego Padres last season. After an underwhelming debut campaign in the Marlins' system, Marsee has re-established himself as a top prospect in 2025, slashing .246/.379/.438 with 14 home runs and 37 RBI. He has also stolen 47 bases while flashing a terrific glove.
Marsee will likely take Sanchez's spot in right field, where he has played 43 games in the minors this season. The 24-year-old owns a lifetime .239/.382/.390 minor-league slash line with improving power as he has matured.
The Marlins now suddenly have a very impressive crop of young position players that also includes Agustin Ramirez, Kyle Stowers, Otto Lopez and Xavier Edwards.
Read More Miami Marlins Coverage
MORE: REPORT: Marlins Make Final Trade Deadline Decision on Sandy Alcantara
MORE: Miami Marlins' Big Trade Deadline Move Can Only Mean One Thing
MORE: REPORT: Marlins, Astros Pull Off Outfielder Trade Before Deadline
MORE: REPORT: Marlins Slugger 'High' On Astros Trade Radar
MORE: REPORT: Marlins Asking Price Revealed in Deal With Yankees