Top Marlins Prospect to Debut Against Yankees After Major Trade

A top Miami Marlins prospect will make his debut against the New York Yankees following a big MLB trade deadline move.

Matthew Schmidt

Apr 11, 2019; Cincinnati, OH, USA; A view of a New Era Miami Marlins hat in the dugout during the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
When the Miami Marlins traded outfielder Jesus Sanchez to the Houston Astros just before the MLB trade deadline came to a close on Thursday, their strategy was obvious.

The Marlins had fellow outfielder Jakob Marsee waiting in the wings, as Marsee has been tearing it up at Triple-A Jacksonville this season, and it was clear that Sanchez had plateaued in Miami.

When the Marlins scratched Marsee from his minor-league game on Thursday night, the writing was on the wall, and on Friday, Kevin Barral of Fish on First revealed that Miami will be calling up Marsee for this weekend's three-game series against the New York Yankees.

The Marlins originally nabbed Marsee in the trade that sent Luis Arraez to the San Diego Padres last May. He struggled during his first season in Miami's system, but this year, Marsee has slashed .246/.379/.438 with 14 home runs and 37 RBI over 429 plate appearances. Not only that, but he has stolen 47 bases while also playing tremendous outfield defense.

While it may be jumping the gun to label Marsee a five-tool talent, he definitely possesses terrific ability in every area, and his lifetime .382 OBP in the minor leagues is particularly tantalizing.

Miami has been surging, having gone 27-14 over its last 41 games to actually emerge as a serious contender in the National League Wild Card race. As a result, the Marlins opted to mostly stand pat at the deadline aside from moving Sanchez and backup catcher Nick Fortes.

We'll see if Marsee can help further propel the Fish in the stretch run.

Matthew Schmidt
