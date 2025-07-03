Miami Marlins Slugger Leads All MLB Rookies In Impressive Stat
The Miami Marlins may not be a playoff team in 2025, but they certainly do have a nice core of young players emerging for the future.
One of those is rookie catcher Augstin Ramirez, who may have more of a future as a power-hitter rather than a defensive guru behind the plate.
In the first inning of Thursday's game, Ramirez slugged a two-run home run to deep center field to give Miami an early three-run lead at the time.
This blast was Ramirez's 13th home run of the season, which is the most out of any rookie in MLB. The ball carried an estimated 425 feet and came off the bat at 108.4 mph.
Athletics' Nick Kurtz has hit 12, and Atlanta Braves catcher Drake Baldwin and Jacob Wilson of the Athletics each have nine.
With that homer, Ramirez has now hit 29 extra base hits this season, which is also the most among any other rookie in baseball.
The 23-year-old has been one of the best hitters in Miami's lineup this season, and currently has a slash line of .250/.298/.483 and an OPS of .781.
Ramirez has especially been hot at the plate over the last week, hitting two home runs and posting an .808 slugging percentage over his last seven games.
We're halfway through the season, but if Ramirez can keep up this offensive production in the second half of the season, he may just have a compelling case to win the National League's Rookie of the Year Award.
