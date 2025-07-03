MLB Insider Exposes Surprising Trade Update on Miami Marlins Star
While Sandy Alcantara has drawn most of the headlines, it's actually Edward Cabrera who has been the Miami Marlins' best pitcher this season, and as a result, his name has been featured in trade speculation for the past couple of weeks.
The MLB trade deadline is just around the corner, and even though the Marlins just ripped off eight straight wins, they could be gearing up to make some moves.
However, it doesn't look like Cabrera will be one of the names on their potential smorgasbord of available players for contenders between now and July 31.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic has unveiled an update on Cabrera's situation, and evidently, Miami would prefer that he stays put.
"Cabrera is in his prime and has multiple years of control, both of which increase his trade value. The Marlins are not looking to move him, but if they can 'win' a trade, they’d have to consider it," Bowden wrote.
In other words, the Marlins are not actively shopping the 27-year-old flamethrower, but if another team blows them away with an offer, they might bite.
Cabrera has pitched to the tune of a 3.41 ERA while allowing 61 hits and registering 75 strikeouts over 71.1 innings of work this season. What's more, he has logged a 1.46 ERA across his last seven starts, finally appearing to realize his sky-high potential after several years.
A former top prospect, Cabrera has struggled with control since making his big-league debut in 2021, but he owns a career-best 3.8 BB/9 this year, and that number is dipping with each start.
It stands to reason that Cabrera — not Alcantara — could ultimately be the best pitcher potentially on the trade block prior to the deadline, but it does not seem like Miami is all that interested in sending him elsewhere. But it's the Marlins, so who knows?
