MLB Execs Making Stance on Marlins' Sandy Alcantara Abundantly Clear
The Miami Marlins have been surging lately, but that does not mean they won't be selling off some key players before the MLB trade deadline.
Obviously, pitcher Sandy Alcantara is at the top of the food chain for the Marlins even though he has not performed particularly well for most of this season.
Even after putting together four straight impressive starts in June, Alcantara was shelled for seven runs on 10 hits in his last outing, further cloudying his future a year after Tommy John surgery.
However, Jim Bowden of The Athletic surveyed some executives around baseball, and they all seem to agree that Alcantara will get traded.
"Alcantara was the player mentioned the most overall — by far," Bowden wrote of the execs.
They also appear to believe that Miami will be able to land a significant haul for the 29-year-old in spite of his 6.98 ERA.
"However, several execs pointed to the fact that he pitched better in June and seems to be healthy and getting closer to top form," Bowden wrote. "... The Marlins will have to get a significant prospect package in return to trade him now, because if they don’t get the right offer or if Alcantara falters, they can always wait until the offseason or the 2026 trade deadline. Most execs believe he will be moved at this deadline though."
Everyone knows what Alcantara can do when he is healthy. Of course, the question is whether or not he will ever be able to regain his previous form, as his last fully healthy campaign was back in 2022, when he logged a 2.28 ERA and took home the NL Cy Young award in unanimous fashion.
The right-hander is under club control through 2027, so the Marlins do not have to be in any rush to move him, especially considering that they have somehow worked their way back into playoff contention with plenty of time remaining in the season.
