Marlins Call Up Intriguing Pitcher for MLB Debut In New Roster Moves
The Miami Marlins have made a plethora of roster moves over the last few days, and those transactions didn't stop on Saturday as the organization promoted an interesting pitcher who could make his MLB debut against the Atlanta Braves.
LHP Josh Simpson - Called Up From Triple-A
The Marlins announced they had selected the contract of LHP Josh Simpson as he's ready to make his MLB debut.
The Marlins originally selected the 27-year-old in the 32nd round of the 2019 MLB Draft. He has spent the last six seasons grinding and making his way through Miami's farm system, recording some solid statistics along the way.
During the 2025 season, Simpson has recorded a 3.41 ERA and 1.01 WHIP in 27 appearances at Triple-A.
Simpson has mostly been used as a reliever throughout his minor league career, so that will likely be his main role at the big league level.
Eury Pérez will be Miami's starter on Saturday, but Simpson could very well appear out of the bullpen at some point later on in the game.
RHP Robinson Pina - Designated For Assignment
To make room on the roster for Simpon, the Marlins designated RHP Robinson Pina for assignment.
The 26-year-old only appeared in one game with Miami this season, and it didn't necessarily go great. Pina pitched a 1.0 inning against the Atlanta Braves on June 20, gave up a home run, and didn't record a strikeout.
Now, it appears Pina's time with the Marlins organization is coming to an end.
