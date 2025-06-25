Miami Marlins Complete Trade With AL Contender
The Miami Marlins have gotten an early start on the MLB trade deadline, as they have already completed a deal with July 31 still over a month away.
The Marlins are swinging a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays, sending pitcher Robinson Pina to the Blue Jays in exchange for fellow pitcher Colby Martin, via Christina De Nicola of MLB.com.
Miami had recently designated Pina for assignment after he made just one appearance for the Marlins, surrendering a home run in just one inning of work.
The 26-year-old joined Miami's system earlier this year and went 4-3 with a 3.47 ERA at Triple-A Jacksonville, allowing 53 hits while registering 54 strikeouts over 57 innings of work.
He began his career with the Los Angeles Angels in 2017 and also spent some time in the Philadelphia Phillies' organization last year, but he never hit the big leagues until 2025.
Meanwhile, Martin had appeared in 21 games of relief at Single-A for Toronto this season, pitching to the tune of a 1.54 ERA. He gave up just six hits across 23.1 frames and racked up an impressive 30 strikeouts, but also walked 14 batters.
Martin, 26, was selected by the Blue Jays in the 16th round of the 2024 MLB Draft. In nine relief outings during his debut campaign in Toronto's system. the right-hander logged a 9.35 ERA.
This could very well be the first of many trades for the Marlins in the coming weeks, although this one is obviously on a much more minor scale.
