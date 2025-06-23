Miami Marlins Linked to Two Potential Trades With Los Angeles Dodgers
The Miami Marlins could represent a one-stop shop for contenders heading into the MLB trade deadline, and perhaps one team that could try and pluck multiple players from the Marlins is the Los Angeles Dodgers.
For as stacked as the Dodgers may seem, they actually have numerous needs up and down their roster, with starting pitching perhaps being their most notable hole.
Los Angeles is expected to add at least one pitcher between now and July 31, and Miami should be able to present multiple options to the defending World Series champions.
Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly wonders if the Dodgers may try to target Marlins starters Sandy Alcantara and Edward Cabrera.
"There is a ton of internal talent in Los Angeles, but this is a team that also requires outside help," Kelly wrote. "Would they take a big swing on the potential of Cabrera in a deal with the Marlins? Do they believe they could get Alcántara back on track?"
Now, Kelly did not necessarily say that the Dodgers would attempt to pry both Cabrera and Alcantara away from South Beach, but the chances of them pursuing at least one of the two seem relatively high.
Los Angeles' starting rotation has actually been quite the mess this season, and with how well Cabrera has been pitching and with Alcantara appearing to turn things around, it would make a whole lot of sense for the Dodgers to try and match up with the Fish in a potential trade.
The Marlins would surely ask for a rather significant haul for either pitcher, but luckily, Los Angeles has a pretty loaded farm system and would surely be able to afford Miami's price, especially considering that the Dodgers' primary goal is repeating; not hoarding prospects.
