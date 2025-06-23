Marlins-Red Sox Trade Proposal Ships Former 2.89 ERA Pitcher to Boston
The Miami Marlins have multiple pitchers who could be available before the MLB trade deadline, and yes; that goes beyond Sandy Alcantara and Edward Cabrera.
Another arm the Marlins could potentially deal is veteran Cal Quantrill, who has actually been pitching considerably better of late after a rough start to the 2025 MLB campaign.
Jay Pritchard of NESN.com has identified the Boston Red Sox as a possible landing spot for Quantrill, and given their need for a starter at the back end of their rotation, it makes sense.
Quantrill's numbers certainly aren't spectacular this season, as he has pitched to the tune of a 5.68 ERA while allowing 74 hits and registering 48 strikeouts over 63.1 innings of work. However, he logged a 3.18 ERA across five starts in May, and he has only issued nine walks over his last eight outings overall.
There was a time when the 30-year-old was actually a very solid hurler, particularly during his time with the Cleveland Guardians between 2020 and 2023. His 2021 and 2022 campaigns in particular were impressive, as he posted ERAs of 2.89 and 3.38 those years, respectively.
Quantrill is slated to hit free agency at the end of the season, and it seems incredibly unlikely that Miami will retain him. Taking that into consideration, it would actually be very surprising if the Marlins don't shop the right-hander between now and July 31.
Teams are always looking for starting pitching, so Miami may be able extract a low-end prospect in a trade for Quantrill. Perhaps the Red Sox can represent a viable trading partner..
Read More Miami Marlins Coverage
MORE: Shocking Marlins Pitcher With Unique Trait Becoming Prime Trade Candidate
MORE: Marlins Call Up Intriguing Pitcher for MLB Debut In New Roster Moves
MORE: The Marlins-Cardinals Trade That Would Change NL Playoff Picture
MORE: Marlins Predicted to Swing Fascinating Trade With AL Contender
MORE: Insider Floats Trade That Would Send Marlins Flamethrower to Los Angeles