The Marlins-Cardinals Trade That Would Change NL Playoff Picture
The Miami Marlins will certainly be able to help some contenders before the MLB trade deadline, as they have several prominent players who could be moved in the coming weeks. Perhaps the St. Louis Cardinals could get on the phone with the Marlins to potentially strike a deal?
The Cardinals are smack dab in the middle of the National League playoff picture. They sit four-and-a-half games behind the Chicago Cubs for first place in the NL Central, and they are also right in the thick of the NL Wild Card hunt.
The problem for St. Louis, however, is a very shaky offense, especially when you look at its outfield. Only one of the Cardinals' outfielders has an OPS of .700 or better, with Lars Nootbar coming in at .707. And even that isn't very good.
Former top prospects Victor Scott II and Jordan Walker are becoming more and more disappointing by the day, and if the Redbirds want to salvage their postseason hopes, they may have to make a move to address this problem.
Luckily, Miami has multiple outfielders who would fit the bill for St. Louis, as both Jesus Sanchez and Dane Myers represent obvious trade candidates. There has also been speculation that even Kyle Stowers could be had, and all three would comprise major upgrades for the Cardinals.
Of course, the catch is that the Marlins will be seeking rather hefty returns for any of those players, especially given that they are all under team control for quite some time. Whether or not St. Louis would be willing to match Miami's price tag on any of the three sluggers remains to be seen, but if the Cardinals want to be taken seriously, they should make a concerted effort to complete a deal.
The Marlins will surely be open for business, and they have exactly what the Cards need. A move like this could absolutely change St. Louis' fortune in the playoff picture.
Read More Miami Marlins Coverage
MORE: Insider Floats Trade That Would Send Marlins Flamethrower to Los Angeles
MORE: Miami Marlins Have Multiple Of MLB's Top Pitching Trade Chips
MORE: Surprising Team Emerging as Trade Destination for Marlins' Sandy Alcantara
MORE: Marlins' Surging Star's Trade Value Reaching Astronomical Levels
MORE: This Miami Marlins Trade Deadline Move Would be a Complete Shock