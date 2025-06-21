Shocking Marlins Pitcher With Unique Trait Becoming Prime Trade Candidate
The Miami Marlins could jettison multiple pitchers before the MLB trade deadline, as both Sandy Alcantara and Edward Cabrera are widely viewed as trade candidates, and the Marlins also have some relievers that may interest other teams.
However, Miami suddenly has another rising arm that could work himself into the trade deadline picture if he continues his current level of production: Janson Junk.
Junk has made six appearances and one start for the Marlins in 2025, primarily pitching out of long relief. During his time on the mound, he has logged a 2.60 ERA, allowing 26 hits while registering 25 strikeouts over 27.2 innings. And here's the biggest draw: he has only walked two batters.
The 29-year-old — who was originally drafted by the New York Yankees — boasts a 12.50 K/9 rate this season, and while that obviously isn't sustainable, his career 1.7 BB/9 rare is an indication that he does have pretty good control.
You know the old mantra: you can never have enough pitching, so even though Junk is not exactly a known commodity, there will definitely be some clubs intrigued by the right-hander based on what he is currently achieving.
Will the Marlins be able to reap a significant haul for Junk? No, but they may be able to squeeze a prospect out of the Federal Way, Wa. native.
Junk broke into the big leagues with the Los Angeles Angels in 2021 and has pitched for four teams on the major-league level overall, owning a lifetime 5.05 ERA across 67.2 frames. He may have found some sort of groove this season, so expect to hear nis name mentioned in the coming weeks if he doesn't falter.
