Inside The Marlins

Marlins-Dodgers Trade Idea Sends Streaky Slugger to Los Angeles

The Miami Marlins and Los Angeles Dodgers could match up on a trade that would send an intriguing slugger to the defending World Series champions.

Matthew Schmidt

Aug 16, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Detailed view of Los Angeles Dodgers hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Aug 16, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Detailed view of Los Angeles Dodgers hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's probably only a matter of time before the Miami Marlins start trading some players with the MLB trade deadline right around the corner, and the Los Angeles Dodgers seem to represent the perfect match for them.

The Dodgers actually have plenty of needs, and the Marlins have numerous pieces that may interest them. That includes outfielder Jesus Sanchez.

Los Angeles is in desperate need of another outfielder, as Michael Conforto lays claim to a brutal .598 OPS alongside of Teoscar Hernandez and Andy Pages.

Enter Sanchez, one of Miami's top trade chips who is slashing .257/.332/.408 with six home runs and 27 RBI over 202 plate appearances this season.

Is Sanchez one of the best hitters you'll find? No, but he would represent a massive upgrade over Conforto, and it should be noted that the 27-year-old has been playing very well since May, registering an OPS of .809 last month and .819 thus far in June.

Sanchez is known for being streaky, but he owns a respectable lifetime .738 OPS and would surely see much better pitches to hit in the Dodgers' lineup. The Dominican native also possesses solid speed. He stole 16 bases last year and has swiped six bags this season, and given that Los Angeles ranks in the bottom third of the MLB in stolen bases, that is an element Dave Roberts' club could use.

Sanchez is under contract through 2027, so Los Angeles would be able to trade for him and then keep him under wraps for the next couple of years if it so pleased.

The Marlins seem fairly likely to move Sanchez in the coming weeks, and there is no question that the Dodgers comprise one of the most logical landing spots for the slugger. Armed with a loaded farm system, Los Angeles would surely have plenty of depth pieces to offer the Fish.

Read More Miami Marlins Coverage

MORE: Contenders Will Definitely be Calling About 3 Fascinating Marlins Players

MORE: Miami Marlins' Budding Star Seeing His Trade Value Skyrocket

MORE: Miami Marlins Shake Up Pitching Staff With Roster Moves

MORE: REPORT: NL Contender 'Lurking' In Possible Marlins, Sandy Alcantara Trade

MORE: Marlins Basically Guaranteed to Move This One Player at the Trade Deadline

Published
Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Home/Miami Marlins Analysis