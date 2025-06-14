Miami Marlins' Most Likely Trade Partner Couldn't be More Obvious
It would be very surprising if the Miami Marlins didn't make at least one fairly significant trade between now and the MLB trade deadline, as they are out of contention and have a handful of intriguing players that would make sense for contending teams to acquire.
But which teams are most likely to swing a deal with the Marlins before July 31? While plenty of clubs will surely be placing calls to South Florida, there is one squad that seems the most likely to snatch at least one player from the Fish: the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Dodgers — who have actually been struggling of late — have three very obvious needs: another outfielder, a starting pitcher and bullpen help. Luckily for the defending World Series champions, Miami can offer assistance in all three departments.
Marlins outfielder Jesus Sanchez will almost certainly be available in the coming weeks, and they also have multiple arms that could be on the move. Sandy Alcantara is clearly the biggest name there, but even if he doesn't get dealt, Edward Cabrera is another impressive hurler who may interest Los Angeles. Miami then has numerous relief pitchers that the Dodgers could use.
Los Angeles' farm system is teeming with talent, so the Marlins should definitely be able to find some common ground in potential trade talks with LA. Plus, with the Dodgers looking to repeat and seemingly in perpetual championship contention, they may be more willing to part with prospects, especially for players with several years of club control.
Sanchez, for example, doesn't hit free agency until 2028. Cabrera and relief arm Anthony Bender are both under contract through 2028. Fellow reliever Ronny Henriquez — who boasts a 12.2 K/9 rate this season — is years away from even being eligible for arbitration.
As you can see, Los Angeles will have its pick of the litter from Miami, and it won't have to fret over any of its potential acquisitions being half-season rentals.
The Dodgers will obviously be buyers in the coming weeks, and it would be very surprising if they didn't get very active in trade conversations with the Marlins.
