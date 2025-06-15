Miami Marlins' Budding Star Seeing His Trade Value Skyrocket
The Miami Marlins will definitely be looking to make some moves before the MLB trade deadline, and one player's value is increasing by the day: outfielder Dane Myers.
Myers continued to take during the Marlins' three-game sweep of the Washington Nationals this weekend, as he collected 10 hits, a home run and three RBI, raising his slash line to .333/.377/.481 over 138 plate appearances.
The 29-year-old is also playing stellar defense in center field, making him a very valuable commodity between now and July 31.
There are a handful of contenders in desperate need of outfield assistance, and Myers — who has yet to even hit arbitration — should certainly pique their interest.
As a matter of fact, Myers may ultimately be one of the best outfielders available in the coming weeks, and with such a shortage of them on the trade block, Miami may be able to cash in.
Why would the Marlins trade him then, you ask? Well, they're the Marlins, first of all, and they're known for aggressively moving their best players. But seriously, Myers' age plays a factor. He is not a prospect and he has never even played a full season in the big leagues, so it would probably be wise for Miami to move him now and collect some significant capital for him.
Myers' value will probably never be higher than it is right now, so in this case, the Marlins would actually be remiss not to trade the budding star.
Everyone seems so focused on Sandy Alcantara and Jesus Sanchez, and they may both get dealt. However, we cannot forget Myers, who could be one of the top trade chips on the move before the deadline comes to a close later this summer.
