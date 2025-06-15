Contenders Will Definitely be Calling About 3 Fascinating Marlins Players
Contenders all across the MLB will certainly be placing calls to the Miami Marlins in the coming weeks, as the trade deadline is quickly approaching.
The Marlins have several players who comprise natural trade candidates: Sandy Alcantara, Jesus Sanchez, Edward Cabrera and Anthony Bender, to name a few.
However, Miami also has some fringe players — really intriguing ones — that teams will definitely be trying to acquire via trade before July 31. Whether the Marlins part with any of them, though, remains to be seen.
Here are three lowkey Miami players who fit that description.
Liam Hicks, C
The Marlins quietly landed Liam Hicks in the Rule 5 Draft back in December, and the results have been tremendous thus far.
Hicks is slashing .280/.358/.458 with four home runs and 25 RBI over 136 plate appearances thus far in 2025, and while his defense behind the dish has been pedestrian, his bat has obviously been impressive.
The 26-year-old was originally selected by the Texas Rangers in the ninth round of the 2021 MLB Draft and had been an OBP god in the minor leagues, boasting a .405 career mark across four minor-league seasons.
Hicks is a rookie who isn't even close to hitting free agency, so the Marlins would be able to bring in quite a haul for him if they traded him. Teams will be calling about the backstop to try and pry him away from South Beach, but the Fish probably won't be biting on this one.
Ronny Henriquez, RP
The Marlins have numerous relief pitchers who could potentially be on the move between now and July 31, and Ronny Henriquez is certainly one of them.
Henriquez has been very solid out of the bullpen for Miami this season, pitching to the tune of a 3.27 ERA while flashing a 12.3 K/9 ratio.
Still just 25 years old, the right-hander has a long runway in front of him so long as he can remain healthy, and he will absolutely draw the interest of bullpen-needy contenders — like the Philadelphia Phillies, for example — before the deadline.
Henriquez isn't even eligible for arbitration yet, so the Marlins don't have to be in any rush to trade him. That being said, solid relievers tend to be a dime a dozen, so the Fish may want to cash in on the flamethrower as soon as they can.
Xavier Edwards, INF
That brings us to the most exciting player on this list: Xavier Edwards.
Capable of playing either shortstop or second base (although he isn't particularly adept defensively at the former position), Edwards displayed tremendous potential last year when he slashed .328/.397/.423 over 303 plate appearances, also stealing 31 bases.
He hasn't been quite as good offensively in 2025, slashing .279/.354/.316 while swiping 11 bags, but his plate discipline is definitely compelling, even if he is mostly a singles hitter.
Edwards will never be a dominant hitter, but he has all the tool needed to become a very good table-setter in the right lineup.
The Cleveland Guardians, for example, are in desperate need of a middle infielder, so perhaps they would be interested in adding the 25-year-old, who becomes eligible for arbitration in 2027.
Will the Marlins actually move him, though? Doubtful, but that won't stop clubs from inquiring about his services.
