Miami Marlins Shake Up Pitching Staff With Roster Moves
The Miami Marlins have decided to shake up their pitching staff in the wake of multiple recent injuries to their starting rotation and have called up right-hander Freddy Tarnok from Triple-A Jacksonville.
As a corresponding move, the Marlins sent lefty reliever Anthony Veneziano down to Triple-A. They also designated right-handed pitcher Luarbert Arias for assignment, the team announced.
Miami recently saw both Max Meyer and Ryan Weathers hit the injured list, so it has been shuffling its pitching staff accordingly.
Tarnok made 12 appearances and 10 starts for Triple-A Jacksonville this season, going 2-2 with a 4.79 ERA while allowing 35 hits and registering 44 strikeouts over 41.1 innings of work. The Marlins signed him back in January.
The 26-year-old was originally selected by the Atlanta Braves in the third round of the 2017 MLB Draft but didn't make his big-league debut until 2022, when he had a brief cup of coffee with the Braves. He was traded to the Athletics that ensuing offseason.
Tarnok ultimately made five appearances and one start for the A's in 2023, surrendering eight runs on 11 hits (four home runs) across 14.2 frames. The Philadelphia Phillies selected him off waivers from the Athletics last June, but he never pitched for the Phillies' major-league squad.
Medical issues are nothing new for Miami, which has seen its pitching staff absolutely ravaged by injuries the last couple of years.
Eury Perez, who missed all of 2024 after undergoing Tommy John surgery, is due to make his second start of 2025 against the Washington Nationals on Sunday.
