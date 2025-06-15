Marlins Basically Guaranteed to Move This One Player at the Trade Deadline
The Miami Marlins have quite a few players that make sense as trade pieces heading itno the MLB trade deadline, but that does not mean all of them will be moved.
For example, there has been speculation that the Marlins could potentially move outfielder Kyle Stowers, but it doesn't seem to make sense for Miami to jettison the 27-year-old after just acquiring him last summer and with him having a bajillion years of club control remaining.
Some players are much clearer trade candidates than others, and there is one Marlins player who fits the profile better than probably any other name on the roster: pitcher Cal Quantrill.
Miami signed Quantrill back in February, with the veteran right-hander representing one of its only actual free-agent additions of the offseason.
Quantrill got off to a brutal start in 2025, pitching to the tune of an 8.10 ERA over his first six starts, but since then, he has settled down, logging a 3.18 ERA in May and recording a couple of respectable outings to begin the month of June.
Most notably, Quantrill has seemed to rediscover his control, as he has walked just nine batters across his last seven starts. He is even striking some guys out.
At 30 years old, the Canadian native does not have much to offer a rebuilding Marlins squad, so it does not make any sense for Miami to keep the pending free agent past the deadline.
There should absolutely be some contending teams interested in Quantrill as a back-end-of-the-rotation starter, especially if he continues pitching like he has over the last month-and-a-half. He actually has a decent track record, owning a lifetime 4.19 ERA since entering the bigs in 2019.
While Quantrill won't be anyone's top choice, there is value in a guy who eats innings while kepping your team in the game, and that is exactly what he has done for the Marlins of late.
We see this every year at the deadline, where playoff contenders in need of pitching depth send a prospect to a bad team in exchange for a pedestrian arm. It's like the old adage says: you can never have enough pitching, and that includes guys like Quantrill.
It would be very, very surprising if Quantrill is still on the Marlins roster come Aug. 1.
Read More Miami Marlins Coverage
MORE: Miami Marlins' Most Likely Trade Partner Couldn't be More Obvious
MORE: Padres Warned to Avoid Getting Fleeced Again in Potential Marlins Trade
MORE: Marlins-Phillies Trade Proposal Ships Lights Out Reliever to Philadelphia
MORE: One Marlins Player That Could Shockingly Crash the MLB Trade Deadline
MORE: Marlins Linked to the Most Ironic Trade You Can Imagine With Top AL Team