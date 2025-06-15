REPORT: NL Contender 'Lurking' In Possible Marlins, Sandy Alcantara Trade
The Miami Marlins trading Sandy Alcantara feels inevitable at this point.
Maybe the organization will deal him away ahead of this year's trade deadline, or they will opt to wait until the offseason when his value could be higher.
If the Marlins do trade Alcantara in the next few weeks, one team is emerging as a possible contender for the former Cy Young winner.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reported that the Los Angeles Dodgers "are one of the teams lurking," in a potential Alcantara trade.
The Dodgers were one of the most active teams last offseason, bringing in multiple big-name pitchers such as Blake Snell, Roki Sasaki, Tanner Scott, and Kirby Yates to an already loaded pitching staff that includes Tyler Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Dustin May, Tyler Gonsolin, and Clayton Kershaw, and eventually Shohei Ohtani.
Even with Alcantara's struggles this season, it makes plenty of sense that the Dodgers would be monitoring and potentially even pulling off a trade for Alcantara.
As long as Ohtani is on the roster, Los Angeles is in the ultimate win-now mode, even after being crowned the 2024 World Series champions.
However, with the Dodgers' rotation being decimated by injuries, they need more pitching for their postseason run.
Even though MLB fans may not love the Marlins trading Alcantara, another former ace, to the Dodgers, a trade with Los Angeles would make a ton of sense. This is a scenario Marlins On SI's own Matthew Schmidt recently broke down.
The Dodgers came into the season with the fourth-best farm system in baseball.
Since they are desperate for pitching, the Marlins could get one or two of LA's top prospects in an Alcantara trade, which is exactly what this rebuilding team needs.
