Marlins' Major MLB Trade Deadline Decision Just Got Much Trickier
The Miami Marlins have a handful of players they could potentially move before the MLB trade deadline, and perhaps the most interesting case is pitcher Edward Cabrera.
Cabrera is in the midst of a breakout season, finally realizing all of the talent everyone knew he had when he was a top prospect in the Marlins' system. Some had lost hope after four maddening campaigns to begin his big-league career, but the right-hander has risen to the occasion in 2025.
As a result, Cabrera is viewed as one of the best pitchers potentially on the market between now and July 31, but with the 27-year-old under club control through 2028, Miami has no obligation to trade him. In fact, the Marlins could ask for a king's ransom in trade packages due to his contract status.
But here's the problem: Cabrera — who already has a checkered injury history as it is — left his most recent start against the Baltimore Orioles last Friday due to elbow discomfort. An MRI revealed no structural damage, and he will probably avoid an IL stint. But this obviously isn't great news.
It puts the Marlins in a very difficult position. If they keep him, they are taking a significant risk that the elbow issue could surface again. But on the flip side, his trade value has almost surely dipped just a bit over the last several days due to the injury news.
While it's not like Cabrera found out he has to go under the knife, any time you hear the word "elbow" in relation to a pitcher, it's never a good thing.
Miami has less than three weeks to decide what to do. Cabrera surely would have a robust market had he not experienced the elbow discomfort, but now, that may have changed. Teams will surely still be interested, but you can bet they will approach the situation with trepidation.
The Marlins must figure out if they want to chance making Cabrera a part of their long-term future or if they want to just sell now and remove themselves from that risk umbrella.
It's a painstaking decision, and it may be the toughest one Miami will have to make this summer.
