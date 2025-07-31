REPORT: Marlins Asking Price Revealed in Deal With Yankees
The Miami Marlins are an active team ahead of the trade deadline. The Marlins are in discussions with the New York Yankees about a deal including Sandy Alcantara or Edward Cabrera.
However, Miami holds a steep asking price as they want outfielder Spencer Jones, the fourth-ranked Yankees prospect. Jones has appeared in 70 games in the minors this season (49 in Double-A and 21 in Triple-A).
Across his time in Triple-A, he is slashing .317/.413/.702 with 13 home runs, 25 RBIs, and eight stolen bases. Jones has an unreal 1.380 OPS, making him an ideal prospect to target.
While the Marlins want Jones, the Yankees have been hesitant to include him in trade discussions. Alcantara is a talented starter, but is no longer the Cy Young Award winner that he was in 2022.
He holds a 6.36 ERA this season but hasn't allowed an earned run over his last two starts (12 innings). Alcantara will make $17.3 million next season with a club option for $21 million in 2027.
Cabrera has had a better overall season, holding a 3.35 ERA with a 1.234 WHIP. He has three more years of team control before becoming a free agent in 2029.
The Marlins could make a major move with the Yankees, as Cabrera and Alcantara are on the block. If they can find a way to land Jones, it would be a home run for Miami.
