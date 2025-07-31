REPORT: Marlins Slugger 'High' On Astros Trade Radar
With just a few hours left before the MLB trade deadline is officially here, the Miami Marlins still haven’t made too many moves, especially with them viewed as one of the marquee sellers.
However, that could all change soon.
The Houston Astros are looking for an upgrade in their outfield, specifically in left field, and Mark Feinsand of MLB.com is reporting that Marlins slugger Jesus Sanchez is “high on Houston’s radar.”
Sanchez would be a great fit with the Astros. He would like to plug in as the fifth or sixth hitter in Miami's lineup and would be a reliable power bat behind Jose Altuve, Yainer Diaz, Christian Walker, and rookie sensation Cam Smith.
The 27-year-old is in the middle of a solid season at the plate, recording a slash line of .256/.320/.420 with an OPS of .740, including 10 home runs, 12 doubles, and four triples.
For a team looking for another offensive threat, acquiring Snachez would help the Astros keep pace with the Seattle Mariners, who have been arguably the most active team in MLB, as the deadline rapidly approaches.
From Miami’s perspective, the Astros have a few prospects that could be interesting as the Marlins continue their rebuild.
The most interesting piece of the reported Miami-Houston discussions is whether this deal could evolve into a blockbuster trade that includes both Sanchez and Sandy Alcantara.
The Astros have reportedly expressed interest in Alcantara on Wednesday.
It would be interesting to see if a Jesus Sanchez trade between the Astros and Marlins actually comes to fruition.
